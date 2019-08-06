Grab an unlocked Google Pixel 2 for $200 (Refurb, Orig. $649), more from $105

Today only, Woot offers the unlocked Google Pixel 2 in refurbished condition for $199.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will face a $6 delivery fee. Having originally retailed for $649, today’s offer is $80 under our previous mention and is the best we’ve seen on a refurbished version of this handset. For comparison, you’ll find it fetching $270 from third-party Amazon sellers. Even with the third-generation Pixel out, the second-generation model still shines as a budget-friendly alternative. Headlined by a 5-inch AMOLED display, other notable inclusions like a 12MP camera, and 64GB of storage and more make the cut. Plus, what’s even better is that you’ll find USB-C connectivity as well support for the latest Android OS make this a solid option in 2019. Includes a 90-day warranty. Check out in our in-depth review for a closer look. Find more below.

Today’s discounted Pixel 2 is joined also by a series of original Google Pixel deals from $105. You’ll find the same Prime shipping requirement as the headline offer. There are a variety of options to take advantage of, from the OG Pixel XL 32GB for $104.99, to a higher capacity model. Those who want to save even more compared to the Pixel 2 discount will find these offers to be the best out there in terms of Google’s past flagship devices.

If you’re shopping for a budget-conscious smartphone, then odds are you’re going to be looking for ways to make the very most out of your savings. A perfect way to do that is by picking up a case alongside the handset. One standout is Spigen’s Rugged Armor Designed Case at $14, but if you need extra protection, OtterBox’s Defender case will set you back $20.

Google Pixel 2 features:

5.0-inch AMOLED Touchscreen Display with Protective Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Smart camera with dual-pixel autofocus (12.2MP, f/1.8 aperture, 1.4m)

The latest Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 chipset (Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Kryo & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo CPU)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!