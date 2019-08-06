Grab an unlocked Google Pixel 2 for $200 (Refurb, Orig. $649), more from $105

- Aug. 6th 2019 8:57 am ET

0

Today only, Woot offers the unlocked Google Pixel 2 in refurbished condition for $199.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will face a $6 delivery fee. Having originally retailed for $649, today’s offer is $80 under our previous mention and is the best we’ve seen on a refurbished version of this handset. For comparison, you’ll find it fetching $270 from third-party Amazon sellers. Even with the third-generation Pixel out, the second-generation model still shines as a budget-friendly alternative. Headlined by a 5-inch AMOLED display, other notable inclusions like a 12MP camera, and 64GB of storage and more make the cut. Plus, what’s even better is that you’ll find USB-C connectivity as well support for the latest Android OS make this a solid option in 2019. Includes a 90-day warranty. Check out in our in-depth review for a closer look. Find more below.

Today’s discounted Pixel 2 is joined also by a series of original Google Pixel deals from $105. You’ll find the same Prime shipping requirement as the headline offer. There are a variety of options to take advantage of, from the OG Pixel XL 32GB for $104.99, to a higher capacity model. Those who want to save even more compared to the Pixel 2 discount will find these offers to be the best out there in terms of Google’s past flagship devices.

If you’re shopping for a budget-conscious smartphone, then odds are you’re going to be looking for ways to make the very most out of your savings. A perfect way to do that is by picking up a case alongside the handset. One standout is Spigen’s Rugged Armor Designed Case at $14, but if you need extra protection, OtterBox’s Defender case will set you back $20

Google Pixel 2 features:

  • 5.0-inch AMOLED Touchscreen Display with Protective Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • Smart camera with dual-pixel autofocus (12.2MP, f/1.8 aperture, 1.4m)
  • The latest Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 chipset (Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Kryo & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo CPU)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

woot

woot
Android

Android
Google

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go