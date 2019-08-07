Smartphone Accessories: Ainope 4.8A Dual USB Car Charger $6 (50% off), more

AUTO-TECH (99% positive all-time feedback from 6,000+) via Amazon offers the Ainope 4.8A Two-Port USB Car Charger for $5.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code UP9ZCGFC at checkout. Normally selling for $12, that’s good for a 50% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Built out of a durable aluminum alloy, this car charger can supply up to 4.8A of concurrent power to two USB ports. This is a great option for keeping your and a passenger’s smartphones powered up on long drives this summer. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 3,000 customers.
More smartphone accessories:
- Aukey Ora 2-in-1 Lens Kit: $16 (Reg. $63) | Amazon
- w/ code PGMWJ8O4
- Square Lightning Connector Card Reader: $8 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Aukey Key Series Bluetooth Earbuds: $42 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- w/ code ES6DG8UG
- Epicka Universal Travel Power Adapter: $15 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
- w/ code 55J49SBE
- UE’s WONDERBOOM IPX7 Bluetooth speaker now $50 for today only (Reg. $70+)
- AUKEY EP-T16S True Wireless Earbuds $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ code 63JUNNGJ
- eufyCam E offers 1080p feeds and free storage, pick up two cameras for $240
- Aukey Car Phone Mount: $6 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
- w/ code ZBCVZA6N
- SoundPEATS TrueCapsule Earbud: $29 (Reg. $37) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Google Pixel 3 Fabric Case: $19 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Aukey Right Angle Lightning Cable 2-Pack: $10.50 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code TI5SVYCM
- LifeProof LIFEACTÍV Lightning Lanyard Cable: $20 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- Aukey USB-C Cable 2-Pack: $6 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
- w/ code QOTOOV4Q
- Samsung Galaxy S9 LED View Wallet Case: $30 (Reg. $45) | Amazon
- Aukey 4-Port USB Wall Charger: $15 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- w/ code VOH58ZO6
Dual usb cigarette lighter adapter enable charge two devices simultaneously at full speed with 2.4A in each USB port. With a total power of 4.8A, it works for all USB-powered devices. With tiny thumb-sized(Size: 1.7inch*0.9inch) body, it perfectly blends with most car cigarette lighter and sits comfortably with the edge of the outlet. Our smallest car charger yet; it´s portable and you can take everywhere.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!