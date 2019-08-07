Smartphone Accessories: Ainope 4.8A Dual USB Car Charger $6 (50% off), more

- Aug. 7th 2019 10:26 am ET

0

AUTO-TECH (99% positive all-time feedback from 6,000+) via Amazon offers the Ainope 4.8A Two-Port USB Car Charger for $5.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon  and applying code UP9ZCGFC at checkout. Normally selling for $12, that’s good for a 50% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Built out of a durable aluminum alloy, this car charger can supply up to 4.8A of concurrent power to two USB ports. This is a great option for keeping your and a passenger’s smartphones powered up on long drives this summer. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 3,000 customers. 

More smartphone accessories:

  • Aukey Ora 2-in-1 Lens Kit: $16 (Reg. $63) | Amazon
    • w/ code PGMWJ8O4   
  • Square Lightning Connector Card Reader: $8 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
  • Aukey Key Series Bluetooth Earbuds: $42 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
    • w/ code ES6DG8UG       
  • Epicka Universal Travel Power Adapter: $15 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
    • w/ code 55J49SBE   
  • UE’s WONDERBOOM IPX7 Bluetooth speaker now $50 for today only (Reg. $70+)
  • AUKEY EP-T16S True Wireless Earbuds $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
    • w/ code 63JUNNGJ
  • eufyCam E offers 1080p feeds and free storage, pick up two cameras for $240
  • Aukey Car Phone Mount: $6 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
    • w/ code ZBCVZA6N
  • SoundPEATS TrueCapsule Earbud: $29 (Reg. $37) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Google Pixel 3 Fabric Case: $19 (Reg. $40) | Amazon 
  • Aukey Right Angle Lightning Cable 2-Pack: $10.50 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code TI5SVYCM    
  • LifeProof LIFEACTÍV Lightning Lanyard Cable: $20 (Reg. $35) | Amazon 
  • Aukey USB-C Cable 2-Pack: $6 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
    • w/ code QOTOOV4Q 
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 LED View Wallet Case: $30 (Reg. $45) | Amazon 
  • Aukey 4-Port USB Wall Charger: $15 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
    • w/ code VOH58ZO6

Dual usb cigarette lighter adapter enable charge two devices simultaneously at full speed with 2.4A in each USB port. With a total power of 4.8A, it works for all USB-powered devices. With tiny thumb-sized(Size: 1.7inch*0.9inch) body, it perfectly blends with most car cigarette lighter and sits comfortably with the edge of the outlet. Our smallest car charger yet; it´s portable and you can take everywhere.

