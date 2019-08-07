Smartphone Accessories: Ainope 4.8A Dual USB Car Charger $6 (50% off), more

AUTO-TECH (99% positive all-time feedback from 6,000+) via Amazon offers the Ainope 4.8A Two-Port USB Car Charger for $5.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code UP9ZCGFC at checkout. Normally selling for $12, that’s good for a 50% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Built out of a durable aluminum alloy, this car charger can supply up to 4.8A of concurrent power to two USB ports. This is a great option for keeping your and a passenger’s smartphones powered up on long drives this summer. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 3,000 customers.

Dual usb cigarette lighter adapter enable charge two devices simultaneously at full speed with 2.4A in each USB port. With a total power of 4.8A, it works for all USB-powered devices. With tiny thumb-sized(Size: 1.7inch*0.9inch) body, it perfectly blends with most car cigarette lighter and sits comfortably with the edge of the outlet. Our smallest car charger yet; it´s portable and you can take everywhere.

