Add 12 retro titles to your game room with 25% off Arcade1Up’s Cabinet at $300

Walmart offers the Arcade1Up Deluxe Edition 12-in-1 Arcade System with Riser for $299.99 shipped. Also at Target for the same price. Normally selling for $400, today’s offer comes within $20 of our previous mention for the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in a few months. This 12-in-1 arcade cabinet features many of the era-defining classic titles like Asteroids, Centipede, and more. It also features a 17-inch color screen, 12-inch riser and plenty of classic decals. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 90 customers, much like the rest of Arcade1Up’s cabinets.

Those in search of a smaller way to relive the good old days racking up high scores in the arcade can add the RepliCade X Tempest Cabinet to their desk for $120 at Amazon. You won’t get the same presence as the four-foot tall cabinet, but it’s still a must-have addition to your desk or collection for retro gaming fans.

Alternatively, are you a big Star Wars fan? Right now you can pre-order the upcoming Arcade1Up Home Arcade Game, which travels to a galaxy far, far away with three Star Wars-themed games.

Arcade1Up Deluxe 12-in-1 Cabinet features:

True Arcade Tactile Feel – plays exactly as you remember

Precision Trackball for enhanced play and speed, and control knob.

Adjustable Volume

17”color LCD screen

Features commercial-grade construction and coinless operation.

12” Riser for elevated play

Includes: Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, Missile Command, Lunar Lander, Crystal Castles, Tempest, Millipede, Gravitar, Liberator, Asteroids Deluxe

