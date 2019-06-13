Even though all of the major E3 2019 announcements have come and gone, there’s now a new contender for best in show. As the excitement of this year’s expo died down, last night Arcade1Up took the time to unveil its latest 3/4-scale arcade cabinets including Star Wars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and much more. As one of the top names in retro gaming right now, the company’s latest releases are some of the most exciting yet. Head below for a closer look.

Command an X-Wing in the upcoming Star Wars Arcade1Up cabinet

Get ready to head to a galaxy far, far away, as some of Atari’s original arcade cabinets from the ’80s will be coming to your game room. Arcade1Up surprised fans of the arcade titles by announcing that it’d be bringing Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi to its latest 3/4th-scale machine.

The cabinet most prominently features the iconic X-Wing pilot controller include of a typical arcade joystick. It’ll let you take on the empire in a series of space shooters. As of now, Arcade1Up is keeping the pricing of its Star Wars under wraps. But with a new film in the franchise coming out at the end of the year, I’d think we’ll see a release sometime ahead of the premiere.

Bring home Turtles in Time and other TMNT titles

Konami is also getting in on the action, partnering with the company to bring two of its classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cabinets into the mix. Alongside the Star Wars release showcased by Arcade1Up, you’ll be able to get you dive into the streets of New York in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and take on various bosses in Turtles in Time.

Just like the originals, Arcade1Up’s new smaller-scale versions will still feature four-player co-op. And while there’s no need for quarters to enjoy the TMNT releases, you’re looking at shelling out $349 to own the cabinet.

Arcade1Up unveils new Marvel Super Heroes cabinets

Fitting into the company’s typical lineup of cabinets, Arcade1Up has joined forces with Capcom for yet another new debut. The Super Heroes Home Arcade Game will feature three of the publisher’s most popular Marvel titles including X-Men: Children of the Atom, and The Punisher. It’ll launch with the usual $299 price tag, but much like the Star Wars cabinet, Arcade1Up has yet to release an exact date.

Head-to-head action arrives with Namco and Capcom

Earlier this at New York Toy Fair, we also got a first glimpse at Arcade1Up’s new head-to-head machines. Details were slim back in February. But now the company has officially announced that come this fall, a two-player Pac-Man Street Fighter will be available. Each of the split-screen retro cocktail table cabinets feature a selection of titles, with Namco’s including eight different games and Capcom’s packing in 12 Street Fighter releases.

Both will sell for $499, though an exact release date has yet to be specified. Expect more details in the coming months alongside the rest of Arcade1Up’s Star Wars and TMNT cabinets.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Arcade1Up never ceases to amaze, but its latest batch of releases are some of the most notable yet. Star Wars fans are certainly going to have a hard time passing up on the new cabinet, and the head-to-head machines are some of the most unique retro gaming releases we’ve seen.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on any of this week’s new releases, Arcade1Up has a wide selection of other arcade cabinets including Asteroids, Street Fighter 2, Golden Tee and more.

Source: IGN

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!