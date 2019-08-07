Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Twinfold, YANKAI’S TRIANGLE, more

- Aug. 7th 2019 9:47 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including Sleep Sounds, AR Measure, YANKAI’S TRIANGLE, Twinfold, PDF Expert 7 by Readdle and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: PDF Expert 7 by Readdle: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AR Measure: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: YANKAI’S TRIANGLE: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: YANKAI’S PEAK.: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: CamScanner – PDF Scanner Pro: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Twinfold: $2 (Reg. $4)

Journey for iOS is a must-play, now available on the App Store

Today’s Best Game Deals: DuckTales Remastered $4, Division 2 $18.50, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Dungeon Survival: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro – #1 PDF app!: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: BeatHawk: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Ravenscroft 275 Piano: $18 (Reg. $36)

iPhone: Arpeggionome for iPhone: $1 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Arpeggionome Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard