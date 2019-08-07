Today’s Best Game Deals: DuckTales Remastered $4, Division 2 $18.50, more

- Aug. 7th 2019 9:25 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, DuckTales Remastered on Xbox One/360 is now available for $3.74 from Microsoft as a digital download. Also available for the same price on Steam and the eShop for Wii U. The digital version of the game is regularly $15 and will no longer be available for sale after August 8th. While the physical copies will remain, this is your last chance to scoop a digital copy of this timeless classic. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Nier: Automata GOTY, The Division 2, Rage 2, Mortal Kombat 11 and many more down below. 

