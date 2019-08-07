Today’s Best Game Deals: DuckTales Remastered $4, Division 2 $18.50, more

In today’s best game deals, DuckTales Remastered on Xbox One/360 is now available for $3.74 from Microsoft as a digital download. Also available for the same price on Steam and the eShop for Wii U. The digital version of the game is regularly $15 and will no longer be available for sale after August 8th. While the physical copies will remain, this is your last chance to scoop a digital copy of this timeless classic. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Nier: Automata GOTY, The Division 2, Rage 2, Mortal Kombat 11 and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
- Crash Bandicoot Trilogy $20 (Reg. $30) | eBay Daily Deals
- The Division 2 Xbox One $18.50 (Reg. $33+) | CDKeys
- Prey $8 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Mortal Kombat 11 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Rage 2 $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Nier: Automata GOTY $25 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s $13 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Terraria Switch Pre-order $25 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Days Gone on PS4 for $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter Gen Ultimate $30 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- God of War $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 Switch $15 (Reg. $25) | GameStop
- Marvel’s Spider-Man $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Hundreds of digital PlayStation games up to 75% off | PSN
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders are now live!
Journey for iOS is a must-play, now available on the App Store
Apex Legends to get a Solos mode for a limited time starting next week
Rare sealed Kid Icarus for NES found in the wild sells for big-time dollars
