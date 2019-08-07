This morning Amazon is announcing the expansion of its Treasure Truck service as it reaches the one million subscriber mark across 25 United States cities. Amazon will be bringing its deal of the day on wheels to four new markets in the coming weeks, while also expanding availability in existing metro areas. Amazon’s Treasure Truck typically plays a role around the major shopping holidays each year, including Prime Day and Black Friday. The ramp up here signals that the online giant’s physical presence is only slated to grow in the coming year in partnership with Amazon’s Go grocery shops and physical book stores. Hit the jump for more details on today’s news and what you can expect from Treasure Truck going forward.

Amazon Treasure Truck expands to four new markets

In case you’re not familiar with Treasure Truck, since 2017 the deals on wheels aspect of Amazon’s offerings delivers one notable deal per day. Each price drop is available for just a single day with a limited time to take advantage of the offer. Users that have signed up for notifications are pushed an alert via the Amazon app or text message, letting them know what the day’s best deal is and where it can be found within the city.

Today, Amazon has announced that Treasure Truck will be expanding into four new markets, including Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Las Vegas. Margot Johnson, Director of this Amazon initiative explains further:

“We’ve been so excited by the customer reaction to Treasure Truck the last couple of years, from all across the country. Our customers love the surprise of what new hand-picked, must-have item is on Treasure Truck each day, and being able to pick it up from convenient locations where they live, work, and play. Now, we’re thrilled to continue expanding this one-of-a-kind shopping experience with more cities, offers, events, pickup locations, and vehicles — to deliver even more delight.”

You can learn more about Amazon Treasure Truck and its rotating cast of deals on this landing page.

9to5Toys’ Take:

It’s no surprise that Amazon is continuing to expand its daily deal offerings on the ground. There’s a certain fun aspect to keeping track of which deals are available and if you can find the truck in time to take advantage. Look for Amazon to make more moves like this in mid-range metro areas over the next few years if the numbers continue to show continued interest from shoppers.

