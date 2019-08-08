Add HDMI, USB 3.0, and SD capabilities to your MacBook or iPad: $18 (60% off)

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the VAVA 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $18.19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code D5HE9RPP at checkout. This is over 60% off from its going rate and marks one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked. You’ll find two USB 3.0 ports, an SD slot, 4K HDMI, and a USB-C power passthrough with up to 100W PD capabilities. If you’ve got Apple’s latest MacBook or iPad, then you know the struggle of not having those ports. This is a great way to remedy that, and with the power passthrough, you can even charge while working. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re just wanting to convert a single USB plug to USB-C, then nonda’s adapter is a great buy at $9 Prime shipped. It supports USB 3.0 speeds, and the super small size means you can easily leave it on the end of a mouse dongle or printer cable, converting those devices to work with your new computer for one budget-friendly price.

Don’t forget about the other hub sales we have going on right now. We’ve got the CalDigit’s TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock down to $270, which is $40 off its normal price. Plus, there’s AUKEY’s USB-C micro/SD reader and Sabrent’s 4-port USB 3.0 hub to further expand your computer’s capabilities.

VAVA USB-C Hub features:

5-In-1 USB C adapter: coming with a charging port, a HDMI port, a SD card reader and 2 USB 3.0 Ports, This hub enables you to charge your MacBook Fast even while watching TV or long time surfing. It’s extremely worthy for home use.

Stable & reliable: high-quality material adopted to ensure a stable connection, beautiful appearance, crisp clear image, high-resolution (4K) HDMI displays, up to 5Gbps data transferring speed.

100W Power delivery: featured with PD charging port, which can offer up to 100W power. It’s very fast and convenient to charge your devices, even it’s used for data transferring simultaneously.

Superspeed USB 3.0 port: including 2 USB 3.0 Ports, whose data transferring speed can be up to 5Gbps, 10 times faster than USB 2.0. You can connect the hub with all the USB C devices, such as keyboard, Mouse, USB Flash Drive, USB printer, external hard driver, etc.

Professional customer service: VAVA always keep improving products quality. Not only 7*24 hours response time, but also an extended warranty period up to 18 month.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!