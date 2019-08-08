Add HDMI, USB 3.0, and SD capabilities to your MacBook or iPad: $18 (60% off)

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the VAVA 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $18.19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code D5HE9RPP at checkout. This is over 60% off from its going rate and marks one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked. You’ll find two USB 3.0 ports, an SD slot, 4K HDMI, and a USB-C power passthrough with up to 100W PD capabilities. If you’ve got Apple’s latest MacBook or iPad, then you know the struggle of not having those ports. This is a great way to remedy that, and with the power passthrough, you can even charge while working. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
If you’re just wanting to convert a single USB plug to USB-C, then nonda’s adapter is a great buy at $9 Prime shipped. It supports USB 3.0 speeds, and the super small size means you can easily leave it on the end of a mouse dongle or printer cable, converting those devices to work with your new computer for one budget-friendly price.
Don’t forget about the other hub sales we have going on right now. We’ve got the CalDigit’s TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock down to $270, which is $40 off its normal price. Plus, there’s AUKEY’s USB-C micro/SD reader and Sabrent’s 4-port USB 3.0 hub to further expand your computer’s capabilities.
VAVA USB-C Hub features:
- 5-In-1 USB C adapter: coming with a charging port, a HDMI port, a SD card reader and 2 USB 3.0 Ports, This hub enables you to charge your MacBook Fast even while watching TV or long time surfing. It’s extremely worthy for home use.
- Stable & reliable: high-quality material adopted to ensure a stable connection, beautiful appearance, crisp clear image, high-resolution (4K) HDMI displays, up to 5Gbps data transferring speed.
- 100W Power delivery: featured with PD charging port, which can offer up to 100W power. It’s very fast and convenient to charge your devices, even it’s used for data transferring simultaneously.
- Superspeed USB 3.0 port: including 2 USB 3.0 Ports, whose data transferring speed can be up to 5Gbps, 10 times faster than USB 2.0. You can connect the hub with all the USB C devices, such as keyboard, Mouse, USB Flash Drive, USB printer, external hard driver, etc.
- Professional customer service: VAVA always keep improving products quality. Not only 7*24 hours response time, but also an extended warranty period up to 18 month.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!