Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: SPACE INVADERS, Doom & Destiny, more

- Aug. 9th 2019 9:58 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including Where Shadows Slumber, RayForce, Doom & Destiny Advanced, SPACE INVADERS, Scythe Synthesizer and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Sight Words Coach: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 3rd Grade Vocabulary Prep: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Furniture for Minecraft: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Where Shadows Slumber: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RayForce: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SPACE INVADERS: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Scythe Synthesizer: $1 (Reg. $2)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Your GPS Location Finder Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Attractor: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Last Voyage: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pepi Super Stores: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Million Onion Hotel: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Truck Simulator PRO 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

