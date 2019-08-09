Today’s Best Game Deals: Darksiders III $20, Far Cry New Dawn $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Darksiders III on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 or so, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. You must defeat the Seven Deadly Sins using Fury’s magic and whip while exploring a series of open-ended environments. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like the Dishonored 2/Prey 2 bundle, Far Cry New Dawn, Generation Zero, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Vampyr and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
- Dishonored 2 and Prey 2 $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Prey $8 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Far Cry New Dawn $20 (Reg. $40) | PSN
- Generation Zero $28 (Reg. $40) | PSN
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $15 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Vampyr $15 (Reg. $60) | PSN
- Hundreds of digital PlayStation games up to 75% off | PSN
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $15.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Dragon Ball FighterZ $18 (Reg. $30+) | eShop
- MLB The Show 19 $34 (Reg. $40+) | eBay Daily Deals
- Days Gone on PS4 for $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- DuckTales Xbox One/360 $3.75 (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- Rage 2 $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Nier: Automata GOTY $25 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s $13 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Terraria Switch Pre-order $25 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter Gen Ultimate $30 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- God of War $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Marvel’s Spider-Man $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders are now live!
Download DuckTales Remastered before it gets pulled, now on sale under $4
Journey for iOS is a must-play, now available on the App Store
Apex Legends to get a Solos mode for a limited time starting next week
