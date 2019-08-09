Today’s Best Game Deals: Darksiders III $20, Far Cry New Dawn $20, more

- Aug. 9th 2019 9:23 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Darksiders III on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 or so, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. You must defeat the Seven Deadly Sins using Fury’s magic and whip while exploring a series of open-ended environments. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like the Dishonored 2/Prey 2 bundle, Far Cry New Dawn, Generation Zero, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Vampyr and many more down below. 

