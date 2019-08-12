Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Pocket City, A Good Snowman, more

- Aug. 12th 2019 9:59 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including Pocket City, A Good Snowman, Cosmic Express, A Normal Lost Phone, Planescape: Torment and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Cardinal Land: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image.: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket City: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: A Good Snowman: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Express: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Planescape: Torment: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Find Bluetooth: device tracker: $2 (Reg. $5)

Journey for iOS is a must-play, now available on the App Store

Today’s Best Game Deals: Amazon offers BOGO 50% off, Fallout 4 GOTY $25, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Furniture for Minecraft: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Where Shadows Slumber: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RayForce: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SPACE INVADERS: $2 (Reg. $5)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard