Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Pocket City, A Good Snowman, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including Pocket City, A Good Snowman, Cosmic Express, A Normal Lost Phone, Planescape: Torment and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Cardinal Land: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image.: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket City: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: A Good Snowman: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Express: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Planescape: Torment: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Find Bluetooth: device tracker: $2 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Furniture for Minecraft: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Where Shadows Slumber: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RayForce: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SPACE INVADERS: $2 (Reg. $5)

