Today’s Best Game Deals: Amazon offers BOGO 50% off, Fallout 4 GOTY $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering a buy 1 get 1 at 50% off promotion on select games. Simply add two titles from these pages to your cart to redeem the special discount. There are several big name pre-orders available in the sale as well, including the deluxe version of the Final Fantasy 7 remake, Elden Ring and many more, which is a great way to maximize your savings here. There’s no telling how long this sale will last and be sure to check below as some of the deals are also eligible for today’s BOGO promotion. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like the Gears of War 4, Fallout 4 GOTY, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Vampyr, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete, Days Gone and many more down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Download DuckTales Remastered before it gets pulled, now on sale under $4

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!