Today’s Best Game Deals: Amazon offers BOGO 50% off, Fallout 4 GOTY $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering a buy 1 get 1 at 50% off promotion on select games. Simply add two titles from these pages to your cart to redeem the special discount. There are several big name pre-orders available in the sale as well, including the deluxe version of the Final Fantasy 7 remake, Elden Ring and many more, which is a great way to maximize your savings here. There’s no telling how long this sale will last and be sure to check below as some of the deals are also eligible for today’s BOGO promotion. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like the Gears of War 4, Fallout 4 GOTY, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Vampyr, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete, Days Gone and many more down below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- Gears of War 4 $2 (Reg. $10+) | CDKeys
- Fallout 4 GOTY $25 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- No Man’s Sky $26 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Dishonored 2 and Prey 2 $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Darksiders III $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Prey $8 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Far Cry New Dawn $20 (Reg. $40) | PSN
- Generation Zero $28 (Reg. $40) | PSN
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $15 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Vampyr $15 (Reg. $60) | PSN
- Hundreds of digital PlayStation games up to 75% off | PSN
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $15.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Dragon Ball FighterZ $18 (Reg. $30+) | eShop
- Days Gone on PS4 for $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- DuckTales Xbox One/360 $3.75 (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s $13 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
Nintendo Labo Kits at new all-time lows from just $25 each
Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders are now live!
Download DuckTales Remastered before it gets pulled, now on sale under $4
Journey for iOS is a must-play, now available on the App Store
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!