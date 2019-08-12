While not exactly a Call of Duty Black Ops remake, recent rumors are suggesting the 2020 COD will also be a reboot of some kind. Earlier this year, Activision made this year’s not-quite-remastered Modern Warfare official and it now appears a similar approach will be taken to next year’s installment.

Call of Duty Black Ops Remake on the Way?

Rumor has it the 2020 Black Ops remake is being referred to under two names internally thus far: Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops V. The details come courtesy of @LongSensationYT on Twitter. While that might not immediately have trustworthy written all over it, TheLongSensation leaked the name of the recent Call of Duty Modern Warfare way before it was official. Both the 2020 and 2019 COD leak tweets also ended with “I’m not joking”, if that matters to you at all. More importantly, much of the details from the Tweet seem to lineup with a much more detailed report from leak-extraordinaire Jason Shreier.

Just as a 2020 Black Ops remake started to seem like a possibility, reports hit suggesting there were internal development issues with Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software, who were scheduled to create the 2020 COD entry. Now it looks like the folks at Treyarch are being bumped up from the 2021 slot for next year’s installment.

Call of Duty 2020 has been under 2 names thus far. Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: Black Ops V Set during the Cold War. Spans the entire 40+ years and incs Vietnam and Korean War. Described as even more gritty and gruesome than Modern Warfare. I'm not joking. — LongSensation (@LongSensationYT) August 7, 2019

More Details:

As we mentioned above, this doesn’t appear to be a direct Black Ops remake. Much like the Modern Warfare hitting later this year, it appears to be more inspired by the 2010 Cold War era COD. That game took place almost entirely in the 1960’s but the TheLongSensation is suggesting this one will span “the entire 40+ years” of the Cold War and includes both the Vietnam and Korean engagements. The user goes on to say that it will be even “more gritty and gruesome than Modern Warfare”. While it remains to be seen what exactly that means, we can see from early MW 2019 footage the team has taken a more realistic approach to video game war, while bringing back some of the most well-known characters from the original game.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Clearly Activision and its Call of Duty development teams aren’t just going to slap a fresh coat of paint on these not-quite remakes. So while I guess there’s some brand recognition these subtitles come along with, considering how different these games are from their originals, the whole naming scheme idea just seems a touch lazy to me. Having said that, I also don’t really care much what they call it as long as the campaign blows my mind and the multiplayer is rock solid. The latest MW 2019 footage and the design approach look pretty amazing to me, so if we are in for an even more gritty take for the Black Ops remake, I’m all the way in.

