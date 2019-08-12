Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 sports a waterproof design for $120 (Reg. $150)

Amazon offers the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in various colors for $119.99 shipped. Best Buy is currently matching that price. Today’s deal is a $30 savings and a match of our previous mention. BOOM 3 delivers everything you want in a portable Bluetooth speaker, including up to 15 hours of playback on a full charge and a fully waterproof design, which can take on submersion for 30 minutes. UE also introduced the Magic Button on this model, which lets you “play, pause, skip, and control any streaming music directly on the Bluetooth speaker with one touch of a button. We called it one of the best speakers of the summer in our hands-on review. Rated 4.4/5 stars by 330 Amazon customers.

Looking to save further? The OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is around $25 and offers up to 14 hours of playback on a single charge. It also has a splashproof design, which obviously won’t take on as much water as the featured deal above. It’s still a solid option for those on a budget.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 features:

Ultimate Sound: BOOM 3 delivers loud and immersive 360-degree sound with deep and accurate bass, all carefully balanced so you can hear every note.

Powered for Adventure: Rechargeable battery stays powered and pumping tunes for 15 hours. Add the POWER UP charging dock (sold separately) to charge Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 wirelessly so it’s always ready to go on your next musical adventure.

Super-Portable and Durable: Waterproof + Floats and Virtually Indestructible. BOOM 3 can be totally submerged in up to 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes, passing seriously tough durability tests to handle life’s spills and thrills.

All-New Magic Button: Play, Pause, Skip and control any streaming music directly on the Bluetooth speaker with one touch of a button.

