H&M is sprucing up your home for cooler temperatures with a new collection. The face of the brand is actress and celebrity Poppy Delevingne. The H&M x Poppy Delevigne collaboration is perfect whether you’re looking new glasses, faux fur pillowcases, or even a marble cutting board, it has it all. The collection also looks like what you would see in a high end furniture store with half of the price. Best of all, everything is affordable and you get to see every piece showcased in Poppy’s stylish London apartment. Head below the jump to find our top picks from H&M’s new home collection.

Poppy quotes, “A home is about surrounding yourself with things you adore, and with this collection, I’m thrilled that I found so many pieces to fall in love with.”

Bedroom Pieces

A throw is a perfect fall piece for any bedroom and the wool-blend blanket is a must-have. Plus, this collection has an array of gorgeous options. Priced at just $50, the Wool Throw looks luxurious and will add a cozy element to your space. This blanket also comes in four versatile color options and it’s a large size.

Another very on-trend piece in home decor is faux fur and there are multiple options in this collection. The faux fur cushion cover would add a fun touch to any bed. I love its lumbar shape and if you pair it with a neutral bedding, it would look fabulous. The cushion also has a velvet backing and is priced at just $25.

Bathroom

Want to impress your guests? Stock your spare bathroom with the H&M x Poppy Delevigne Washed Linen Bathrobe. It’s available in nine color options and its luxurious linen material is perfect for male or female use. Best of all, it’s also machine washable to keep it staying fresh.

Plush towels are another necessity in your personal or guest bathroom. The H&M x Poppy Delevigne Guest Towels are a great option and its neutral coloring will pair with almost any bathroom. These towels are thick with fun ridges and for a set of two they’re just $10.

Dining Room

Finally, pour drinks for your guests with the Carafe with a clear gold rim that looks very high end. However, it’s just $18 and has an easy spout to pour. You can also pair the carafe with matching champagne and beverage glasses for a cohesive look.

Which piece from the H&M x Poppy Delevigne new home collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out Pottery Barn’s Friends Collaboration for its 25th anniversary.

