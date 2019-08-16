Apple’s Silicone iPhone XS/Max Case drops to $20, Leather $25, more from $17

Best Buy’s 3rd anniversary sale is now in full swing, and we’re seeing a batch of notable discounts on Apple’s lineup of official iPhone cases. You’ll score free delivery on orders over $35, or you can ditch the shipping charges by opting for in-store pickup. One standout is on the Apple Silicone iPhone XS Case in Black for $19.99. Typically selling for $39 at Apple and Amazon, that saves you nearly 50%, is $5 under our previous mention and a match of the best we’ve tracked. It’s said to “fit snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk.” You can also grab the iPhone XS Max version in Black or Pink for $20 as well. Head below for more from $17.50.

Another eye-catching discount today is on Apple’s official iPhone XS Leather Case for $24.99. Down from $49, today’s offer is $5 under our previous offer and the best we’ve tracked for the year. This case features a similar tailored fit as the Silicone model above, but with “specially tanned and finished European leather.” Machined aluminum round out the more premium experience. More cases below.

Other notable official Apple cases include:

Apple Silicone iPhone XS Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone XS, the form of the silicone case fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk. A soft microfiber lining on the inside helps protect your iPhone. On the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

