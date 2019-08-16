Expand your digital library with up to 67% off Marvel Punisher comics from $1

To end the week, ComiXology is back with another selection of discounts headlined by its up to 67% off Marvel The Punisher Sale from $1. Amongst all of the deals, Punisher vs. The Marvel Universe caught our eye at $9.99. Typically $30, today’s offer saves you $20 and brings the price down to the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This 458-page graphic novel details a post-apocalyptic war zone where Frank Castle “literally kills the Marvel Universe.” He’ll take on old pals Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Spider-Man and even the Avengers. Head below for additional top picks from the Punisher sale and more.

Other top picks include:

Don’t forget that you can still save up to 71% on DC, Spider-Man, and other comics from $1 at ComiXology as well.

Another great way to get your fill of comics is with ComiXology Unlimited. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Punisher vs. The Marvel Universe synopsis:

The Punisher literally kills the Marvel Universe in a classic tale by one of Frank Castle’s signature writers, Garth Ennis! But don’t worry, the MU is back for round two — kind of — in a post-apocalyptic war zone filled with cannibalistic super types. Plus: Bullets fly in some of Frank’s best clashes with the costumes and capes! He’ll come between old pals Luke Cage and Iron Fist, and gatecrash Spider-Man’s volatile first meeting with Nightcrawler — this ain’t no team-up! Watch him make Spidey, Daredevil and Wolverine look like a Confederacy of Dunces, and prepare to be amazed when the Punisher takes on the Avengers! Yes, even Thor!

