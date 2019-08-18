Amazon’s Alexa line on sale for back to school: Echo Show 5 $65, more from $20

Amazon is discounting its Echo lineup for Back to School season, headlined by the latest Echo Show 5 at $64.99 shipped. That’s down from the $90 price tag and the second best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Add a TP-Link Smart Plug for $5 more. Echo Show 5 delivers everything you love about Alexa in a display-laden device. Its compact 5.5-inch screen lets you watch videos, listen to podcasts, view security cameras, and more. We loved it in our hands-on review and over 3,800 Amazon customers largely agree.

The 3rd generation Echo Dot is also on sale for $29.99. It typically goes for $50. Echo Dot is the lowest-priced point of entry into the Alexa lineup. It has a small footprint and is a great way to expand your Alexa smart home. Rated 4.6/5 stars. You can grab the kids-focused version with added content for $49.99 (Reg. $70).

Echo Show 5 connects to Alexa to give you vivid visuals on a 5.5” screen with a crisp full sound—all in a compact design that fits in any room, in any home. See on-screen lyrics with Amazon Music. Set alarms and timers. Catch up on news highlights and movie trailers. Check weather and traffic as you head out in your new city. Alexa and Echo devices are built with multiple layers of privacy. For example, your voice is streamed to the cloud only after your device detects the wake word (“Alexa”). You can also turn the microphone and camera off with a press of a button.