Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: To the Moon, Construction Simulator 3, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, after a slow couple weeks, we have a giant list of notable price drops. You’ll find titles like Bloons TD 6, Construction Simulator 3, Crypt of the NecroDancer, iLovecraft, To the Moon and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Six Pack Abs + Fat Burn Diet: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Vocabulary – Learn New Words: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Good Woofy: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ReliCam: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: You are Hope: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Construction Simulator 3: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Immortal Rogue: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Crypt of the NecroDancer: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2019 Mobile: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow iC: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $2 (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Bloodstained $30, Mortal Kombat 11 $40, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: TimeShutter – Daily Selfies: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Big Truck -Mine Express Racing: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Toca Kitchen Sushi: $1 (Reg. $4)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!