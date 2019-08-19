Today’s Best Game Deals: Bloodstained $30, Mortal Kombat 11 $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night on all platforms for $29.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $40, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and is one fo the best prices we have tracked so far. This is a “gothic horror action side-scrolling RPG” designed as a spiritual successor to the early Castlevania games by series producer Koji Igarashi. Learn more and check out some gameplay footage in our launch coverage. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Mortal Kombat 11, Dragon Quest XI, Far Cry New Dawn, Nier: Automata GOTY, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
- Mortal Kombat 11 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest XI $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Matched at Best Buy
- Nier: Automata GOTY $25 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Team Sonic Racing $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $20 (Reg. $30+) | GameStop
- Limited Steelbook Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V: Online $15 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Live Gold Only
- Far Cry New Dawn $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes $10 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $10 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Valkyria Chronicles $12 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Another World Switch $5 (Reg. $10) | eShop
- Forza Horizon 4 VIP Pass $5 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Live Gold Only
- No Man’s Sky $26 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Darksiders III $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Prey $8 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $15 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Hundreds of digital PlayStation games up to 75% off | PSN
- Days Gone on PS4 for $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield Pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
