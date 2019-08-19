Today’s Best Game Deals: Bloodstained $30, Mortal Kombat 11 $40, more

- Aug. 19th 2019 9:30 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night on all platforms for $29.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $40, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and is one fo the best prices we have tracked so far. This is a “gothic horror action side-scrolling RPG” designed as a spiritual successor to the early Castlevania games by series producer Koji Igarashi. Learn more and check out some gameplay footage in our launch coverage. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Mortal Kombat 11, Dragon Quest XI, Far Cry New Dawn, Nier: Automata GOTY, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and many more down below. 

