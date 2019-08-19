Keep your leftovers vacuum fresh with the NutriChef Sealer for $49 (Reg. $60+)

Amazon is now offering the NutriChef Vacuum Sealer for $49.99 shipped. But you can knock an extra $1.17 off via the on-page coupon. Walmart also currently has it down at $50. Today’s deal is nearly 20% off the regular $60 price tag, matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. This vacuum sealer is ideal for storing leftovers or portioned meals in the freezer with two vacuum modes for both dry and moist foods. The starter kit includes the sealer itself, a wine stopper cork, 5 medium vacuum bags (78 x 118-inches) and one extra long vacuum bag roll (78 x 790-inches). Soft touch digital buttons and an LED indicator round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% off the Amazon reviewers.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s featured deal is also one of the most affordable options from a name you might recognize too. Although, you could just grab some heavy-duty Glad freezer bags of you don’t plan on buying bulk and portioning it out for the freezer on a regular basis. This 3-pack (46 bags each) goes for just just $11 Prime shipped. Be sure to hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware price drops.

NutriChef Vacuum Sealer:

Cooking and meal preparation will become easier, less expensive and faster, as you will be able to equip and organize your freezer, with fresh food ready to be defrosted and served or fresh ingredients instead of freezer burned food filled with ice crystals which will probably end up in the trash can.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!