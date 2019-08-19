You may have heard of Love Hulten before, most notably for his gorgeous one-off remakes of Apple’s most popular computers. Now the designer and gaming enthusiast is back with another retro-remake which combines an original Famicom console and premium materials. Love Hulten’s new FC-PVM console takes a nine-inch Sony Trinitron monitor and pairs it with Nintendo’s overseas 1983 release. While there is plenty of retro gaming goodness here to enjoy, and we’ll get to that in a moment, the star of the show is certainly the casing Love has designed. Head below for more info on the FC-PVM and to learn when this special console might be available to the public.

The Famicom console that Nintendo released in Japan some time ago has always had a cult following to a certain extent. Love Hulten has taken that beloved gaming system and recreated it into an all-in-one collectible which is sure to be desired by many. As mentioned prior, the entire system is constructed around a nine-inch Sony Trinitron PVM-9042QM monitor with two original controllers and storage for eight Famicom cartridges.

FC-PVM is a dedicated custom-built all-in-one system combining a 9″ Sony Trinitron PVM-9042QM monitor with an original Japanese Famicom console. The two original controllers are modified for wireless operation and are kept stored inside the unit when not in use. On top of the system, there’s also an additional storage for 8 Famicom cartridges.

Those two controllers are particularly important. As original releases and not remakes, the controllers have substantial historical value. But Love Hulten has managed to make then into wireless controllers, bringing modern technology into the mix. Most impressive is that he’s managed to do it without changing the outside casing at all.

The system itself accepts cartridges just under the built-in display. Room for eight additional games can be found on top of the FC-PVM console. On the backside are all of the necessary outputs for audio and other connections. Like previous releases, there’s only one console that was made and it’s not for sale. Don’t be surprised if this one-off goes up for auction at a later date. Check the entire thing out right here:

For any serious gamer, there’s a lot to love here with the FC-PVM console. The Famicom is a beloved gaming machine that represents a key part of Nintendo’s history. Meanwhile, Love Hulten strikes again with one of those releases that nails every aspect, from the perspective of actual use and its historical value.

