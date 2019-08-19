Pottery Barn’s Flash Sale revamps your home with up to 40% off sitewide

Spruce up your home during the Pottery Barn Flash Sale that offers up to 40% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on furniture, decor, lighting, rugs and more. Receive free shipping on all orders with promo code FREESHIP at checkout. A standout from this sale is the Gray Ombre Faux Fur Robe. I personally own this robe and it’s extremely comfortable. Its heavyweight material is great for the fall and winter seasons. Plus, it’s gender neutral. You can find it on sale for $104, which is down from its original rate of $149. Also, be sure to pair the robe with its matching slippers that are also on sale for $27. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out our Home Goods Guide.

Our top picks from Pottery Barn include:

Finally, be sure to check out how to save $150 off iRobot’s Alexa-enabled Roomba.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!