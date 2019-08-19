Take $150 off iRobot’s Alexa-enabled Roomba 960 Smart Robot Vacuum at $500

Amazon is currently offering the iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum for $499.99 shipped. You’ll also find it at Best Buy, Home Depot and direct from iRobot for the same price. Down from $650, today’s offer comes within $1 of the 2019 low and is one of the best prices we’ve seen in months. Sporting a three-stage cleaning system, 75-minute runtime and Auto-Adjust technology, iRobot’s Roomba 960 is said to capture 99% of allergens, pollen, and particles. Thanks to the company’s iAdapt 2.0 Navigation with Visual Localization software, this robotic vacuum won’t have any issues making its way around your home. Alexa and Assistant voice control round out the notable features. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,700 customers.

Ditch the iRobot branding and opt for the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner instead at $139.99, today only at Woot. For notably less, you’ll still be getting Alexa and smartphone control, just without iRobot’s well-regarded cleaning system or advanced sensor array. It’s also a well-reviewed option, with over 4,500 customers leaving a 3.9/5 star rating.

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum features:

Set this iRobot Roomba 960 on your floor and let it navigate room to room to clean an entire level of your home. This unobtrusive automaton takes on daily household vaccumming while you read or watch television, and the automatic docking and battery recharging keeps it running until the job is done. Featuring the revolutionary AeroForce cleaning system, this iRobot Roomba 960 delivers up to 5x the air power and requires less maintenance.

