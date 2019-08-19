Releasing on September 14th, Target is set to launch a 20 year anniversary collection and bring back its favorite design collaborations from the 2000’s to today. They have just released an official look book with everything that will be sold from the collection. In this line you will find over 300 items from the past with brands including Hunter, Lilly Pulitzer, Zac Posen, Michael Graves and many more. Best of all, you can also preorder the coffee table book that looks back on over 150 past collections. The anniversary collection starts at $7 and goes up to $160. Customers are limited to purchasing five of the exact same style. Head below the jump to find our favorites from Target’s Anniversary Collection.

“Two decades ago, when we first set out to make beautifully designed products affordable. We created a movement in retail and culture that proclaimed that design could be for all. This Anniversary Collection. It takes our guests on a nostalgic journey through our designer collaboration history where they can discover products that they’ll fall in love with all over again, or for some, for the very first time.”

Hunter Boots

Make a splash with Target’s Hunter Boots Collection that’s making a come back. This was one of Target’s largest collection and it comes just in time for back to school as well as fall weather. One of our favorites from this collaboration is the Large Backpack that’s priced at just $40. This backpack is great for back to school, travels, used as a diaper bag and more. Plus, it’s also waterproof and can fit a 15-inch MacBook.

Lilly Pulitzer

Another collaboration that Target has brought back for its Anniversary collection is with Lilly Pulitzer. This collection launched in 2015 and was filled with bright colors for your home and wardrobe. One of the most notable items from this collection was the My Fan Sleeveless Shift Dress that’s timeless to wear for years to come. This dress is classy and can easily be dressed up or down with heels or sandals. Better yet, it’s priced at $38 and it comes in a kids size so you can match your little one too.

3.1 Philim Lim

Finally, the Philip Lim x Target collection is a standout. This line was created to mix streetwear and business casual pieces. Joggers are a huge trend for fall and the Camoflauge Print Sweatpants for men are a must-have for just $30. These joggers also features camoflauge that’s another huge trend for this season. It also comes with a matching sweatshirt for a stylish look.

Which piece from Target’s Anniversary collection are your most anticipating? Let me know in the comments below.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!