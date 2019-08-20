Last week, PDP unveiled some of its first accessories specifically geared towards Nintendo’s upcoming Switch Lite. Now Hori is getting in on the action, with a new collection of cases and add-ons for the ultra-portable console. Alongside a charging playstand, Hori has a variety of Switch Lite cases arriving next month; all of which are now available for pre-order. Head below for a closer look.

Hori gears up for Switch Lite launch with collection of new accessories

Back in June we saw the well-known gaming accessory brand make gaming on the Switch more comfortable with its Grip Controllers. Now Hori is back with some new officially-licensed Switch Lite cases and gear. There’s quite a few new options, which are aimed at protecting, charging or styling the upcoming console.

One of the staples for Nintendo accessories is the zipper-up case, and HORI’s Slim Tough Pouch looks to fill that role for the Switch Lite. It’s comprised of a semi-hard shell case and includes internal cartridge storage alongside extra room for more. Choose between blue or black versions of the Slim Tough Pouch.

Those looking to show off the Switch Lite’s eye-catching colors may want to look towards Hori’s Screen & System Protector Set. This two-piece case offers “total system protection” and uses a polycarbonate shell to keep the console and its screen scratch-free. Plus, a built-in kickstand lets you prop up the console on a tabletop or desk. There’s also a more basic DuraFlexi Protector Clear Case which cuts out some of the bulk while adding less protection.

Lastly in terms of the newly-announced accessories, Hori’s Hybrid System Armor looks to deck out the Switch Lite in a rugged housing. Pairing polycarbonate with TPU, this case still features some clear elements to show off the console. It also builds in an ergonomic grip to help keep on-the-go gaming sessions more comfortable.

HORI has forgone any Nintendo-inspired designed in favor of more simplistic approach. So while some will find Pikachu decals to be an absolute must, many are sure to appreciate the more streamlined direction here. And to pair with the cases, you can grab HORI’s upcoming screen protector for $7.99 as well.

All three of HORI’s new Nintendo Switch Lite accessories are matching or more affordable than PDP’s options thus far. As for the Slim Tough Pouch, you’ll pay $15.99. The Screen & System Protector Set will run you $14.99, while the more basic clear case is $12.99. Hori’s Hybrid System Armor is the most expensive at $19.99.

To complement the cases, Hori is also debuting a Dual USB Playstand for the Switch Lite. This accessory allows you to pair two USB gamepads, devices or adapters to the console. There’s also an integrated charging port and kickstand. You’ll pay $29.99 to add it into your Nintendo accessory arsenal.

All of Hori’s new gear is slated to debut on September 20th, coinciding with the Switch Lite’s release date. They also come backed by Amazon’s Pre-order Price Guarantee; which means that if there’s a discount between now and the ship date, you’ll be charged the lowest price in that time period.

