Office/School supplies from $1: Sharpies, Crayola pens, scissors, more

Amazon is offering the 12-pack of Sharpie Pocket Chisel Tip Highlighters (Assorted Colors, 27145) for $4.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $7.50+ at Amazon, this set goes for over $10 at Office Depot and is now at the best price we can find. Featuring 6 bright and easy to read colors, this pack has Smear Guard ink to “prevent smearing over many pen and marker inks”. They also have a chisel tip so you can highlight, underline and make notes with the same writing utensil. These best-sellers are rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details and office/school supply deals below.
If you don’t care about the brand name on today’s Sharpie highlighter deal, then just go for the AmazonBasics option. The 12-pack of AmazonBasics Chisel Tip Highlighters goes for just under $3.50 Prime shipped. And be sure to head below for even more discounted office supplies.
More Office/School Supply Deals:
- 10-pack Up&Up Broad Tip Washable Markers $0.65 (Reg. $3)
- 5-Pack Sharpie Permanent Fine Black Markers $1 (Reg. $6)
- 5-Pack Sharpie Permanent Assorted Markers $1 (Reg. $6)
- 14-pack Crayola Washable Gel Pens $8 (Reg. $12)
- 6-pack Crayola Washable Gel Pens $4.50 (Reg. $6)
- 90-pack Crayola Colossal Craft Supply Kit $15 (Reg. $20)
- 3-pack AmazonBasics Office Scissors $7 (Reg. $10)
- AmazonBasics Office Paper/Card Shredder: $32 (25% off)
- HP LaserJet Pro $70 (Reg. $100)
Sharpie Pocket Chisel Tip Highlighters:
- Bright, easy to see colors make your highlighted text easy to read
- Smear Guard ink helps prevent smearing over many pen and marker inks (let ink dry before highlighting)
- Easy glide, narrow chisel tip is great for highlighting, underlining or writing notes
- Slim shape is easy to control and slips into backpacks or notebooks
