Office/School supplies from $1: Sharpies, Crayola pens, scissors, more

Amazon is offering the 12-pack of Sharpie Pocket Chisel Tip Highlighters (Assorted Colors, 27145) for $4.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $7.50+ at Amazon, this set goes for over $10 at Office Depot and is now at the best price we can find. Featuring 6 bright and easy to read colors, this pack has Smear Guard ink to “prevent smearing over many pen and marker inks”. They also have a chisel tip so you can highlight, underline and make notes with the same writing utensil. These best-sellers are rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details and office/school supply deals below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you don’t care about the brand name on today’s Sharpie highlighter deal, then just go for the AmazonBasics option. The 12-pack of AmazonBasics Chisel Tip Highlighters goes for just under $3.50 Prime shipped. And be sure to head below for even more discounted office supplies.

More Office/School Supply Deals:

Sharpie Pocket Chisel Tip Highlighters:

Bright, easy to see colors make your highlighted text easy to read

Smear Guard ink helps prevent smearing over many pen and marker inks (let ink dry before highlighting)

Easy glide, narrow chisel tip is great for highlighting, underlining or writing notes

Slim shape is easy to control and slips into backpacks or notebooks

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!