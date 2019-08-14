AmazonBasics 3-pack of Office Scissors is now 30% off: $7 (Reg. $10)

Amazon is offering its 3-pack AmazonBasics Multipurpose Office Scissors for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10, this is 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. This is also the lowest price we have tracked since a $6 deal for Black Friday 2018. These 8-inch scissors feature soft-grip handles for those that are right or left handed. The titanium-fused blades feature a brass/stainless-steel pivot and are rated for 100,000+ cuts. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $7 for a 3-pack, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better overall value. But if you don’t need multiple sets for home, the office and wherever else, you could get away with the Scotch Precision Scissors for under $4 Prime shipped. And for hard to reach jobs, these mini 5-inch Darice scissors go for just $2.

AmazonBasics Multipurpose Office Scissors:

3-pack of 8-inch scissors for cutting paper, cardboard, fabric, photos, and more

Soft-grip handles for comfortable use; can be used left- or right-handed

Titanium-fused blades remain sharp for 100,000+ cuts, surpassing stainless steel

Adjustable brass and stainless-steel blade pivot for strength and smooth opening and closing

