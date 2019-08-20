Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: WEATHER NOW, Rebel Inc, more

- Aug. 20th 2019 9:58 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Scythe Synthesizer, PDF Reader Pro, WEATHER NOW, Rebel Inc. and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Politaire: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Scythe Synthesizer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tadaa SLR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: PDF Reader Pro – Sign, Edit PDF: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW °: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Articulation Station Pro: $36 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Rebel Inc.: $1 (Reg. $2)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Six Pack Abs + Fat Burn Diet: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Vocabulary – Learn New Words: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Good Woofy: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ReliCam: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: You are Hope: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Construction Simulator 3: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Immortal Rogue: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Crypt of the NecroDancer: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2019 Mobile: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow iC: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $2 (Reg. $3)

