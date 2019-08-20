Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Mario Odyssey $42, Captain Toad $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Mario Odyssey for $41.91 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart but still full price at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is the current best price around. Amazon is also offering the Starter Pack version of the game which includes the bonus Traveller’s Guide for just under $50 right now. And speaking of Switch games, Nintendo just unveiled a giant list of new indie titles scheduled for the platform this month and beyond. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Captain Toad Treasure Tracker, Mortal Kombat 11, Days Gone, Dragon Quest XI, Far Cry New Dawn, Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- Mortal Kombat 11 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest XI $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Matched at Best Buy
- Nier: Automata GOTY $25 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Team Sonic Racing $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $20 (Reg. $30+) | GameStop
- Limited Steelbook Edition
- Another World Switch $5 (Reg. $10) | eShop
- Forza Horizon 4 VIP Pass $5 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Live Gold Only
- Darksiders III $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Prey $8 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $15 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Days Gone on PS4 for $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield Pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
