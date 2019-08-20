Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Mario Odyssey $42, Captain Toad $30, more

- Aug. 20th 2019 9:29 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Mario Odyssey for $41.91 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart but still full price at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is the current best price around. Amazon is also offering the Starter Pack version of the game which includes the bonus Traveller’s Guide for just under $50 right now. And speaking of Switch games, Nintendo just unveiled a giant list of new indie titles scheduled for the platform this month and beyond. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Captain Toad Treasure Tracker, Mortal Kombat 11, Days Gone, Dragon Quest XI, Far Cry New Dawn, Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and many more down below. 

