Philips is a household name these days. Whether you’re wanting to upgrade your smart home with Hue or WiZ, or you’re looking for a new razor, air fryer, or something entire different, Philips has the product for you. The comapny is now bringing its budget-friendly computer peripheral lineup to the US on Amazon’s storefront. Pricing on the Philips gaming peripheral lineup starts at just $8 Prime shipped, so head below to find out more.

Philips’ peripherals offer high-end features at budget-friendly prices

If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your computer desk without breaking the bank, then Philips’ latest product lineup is where you should look. Let’s start off with the keyboards.

Leading the pack is the high-end (and highest-priced here) SPK8614 USB keyboard. Packing mechanical keys, this keyboard is “responsive, accurate, and reliable”. Philips used Blue switches that delivery 2.0mm sensitivity, offering rapid-fire precision.

There are three different lighting keymaps that you can choose from, giving you even further customization. Most of the Philips keyboard lineup also features an aluminum top plate, offering reduced flex and a high-end look. The SPK8614 is $40, while other keyboards start at $15 on the Amazon storefront.

On the mice game, our favorite from the launch would be the SPK9313. Packing RGB illumination design on the side, this mouse also offers 6 different adjustable DPI levels (up to 2400). This gives you greater control over your mouse, allowing you to make sure that your cursor moves as slow or as fast as you want in the game.

Buy them separate or together

Philips is offering a number of peripheral bundles alongside purchasing the devices separately. The bundles are a great way to make sure that your keyboard and mouse match in design while also saving a few bucks. You can also ditch wires when picking up the SPT6324 bundle, which offers a wireless keyboard and mouse for clutter-free setups.

I love seeing more budget-friendly products hit the market as gaming is already expensive enough as it is. With games costing $60 (or more) at launch and component prices always fluctuating, it’s nice to see a more low-cost approach to peripherals. Though these keyboards and mice might not be quite as high-end as other offerings, like Razer’s Mercury lineup, it’s the perfect option for those who are just getting started in the world of computer gaming.

