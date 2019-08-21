Technically we still have a month of summer left, however Pier One’s fall decor has launched and its giving us all of the cozy vibes. With neutral and warm colors that will make any space inviting. Pier One’s new fall line offers pillows, decor, dining, candles and much more. Better yet, prices for this collection start at just $6. Head below the jump to find our top picks for this fall.

Fall Home Decor

A really easy way to make your home feel like fall is by adding decorative pillows. One of our favorite pillows is the Embroidered Autumn Bliss Pumpkin style that has beautiful accents. The details of this pillow are luxurious and I love its sparkle beads. You can also pair it with the Blue Lace Pumpkins Lumbar Pillow for a cohesive look. Best of all, both options are priced under $40.

Make your front door welcoming with the Golden Metallic Leaves Wreath. Its bright coloring will match all your favorite fall foliage and its 16-inch measurement will fit almost any door. Also, since it’s a faux wreath it can be used for years to come. Plus, it’s budget-friendly with a price tag of just $30.

Finally, you can easily transform your bedroom or living room with a cozy throw. The Textured Stripes Ivory Chenille Throw looks extremely soft and its tassels add a fashionable touch. Its ivory coloring will pair with an array of spaces, however it does come in several color options. Pick up this blanket for your home with a budget-friendly price tag of $40.

Fall Dining

Pier One has a few different dining sets but our favorite is the Eucalyptus style. Designed with soothing tones and made with lasting style the Hushed Harved Dinnerware is a must-have. This set will look great with either gold or silver tones. I love this style because it can be used now with all of your summer settings and easily transitioned into fall. Prices start at just $8 and each piece is microwave and dishwasher safe.

Candles and Fragrance

Make your home smell like a fall oasis with Pier One’s candles and fragrances. If you like the smell of pumpkin spice then you will love their new candle. Pier one quotes, ” this candle is made of crushed vanilla beans blended with cinnamon-spiced pumpkin puree and pure nutmeg, sweetened by brown sugar and warm clove”. It also comes in a really pretty jar and is priced at just $7.

Which fall piece from Pier One’s new collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Finally, be sure to check out the Williams Sonoma No Kid Hungry Line with prices from $13.

