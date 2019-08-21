Bundle an 8-piece Ring Alarm Security System and Echo Dot at $189 ($269 value)

Amazon offers the Ring Alarm 8-piece Home Security System bundled with a third generation Echo Dot for $189 shipped. While you’d normally pay $239 for the system alone, today’s price drop adds in an extra $30 value for the Alexa speaker. That’s saves you a total $80 and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. Ring Alarm includes a base station, three contact sensors, two motion detectors, a keypad, and range extender. All eight of the included pieces make it a great option for protecting your home. It integrates with the company’s video doorbells and other accessories, as well as Alexa for voice control. Over 2,465 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.
Use your savings from today’s sale to expand the Ring Alarm’s functionality with an additional motion sensor for $30 or two contact sensors for $40.
We also recently took a look at Ring’s Z-Wave capabilities, noting it to be the best security-focused option out there among entires from Aeotec and more.
Ring Alarm 8-piece bundle features:
- Works with Alexa to arm, disarm, and check the status of your Ring Alarm security system with your voice.
- Optional 24/7 professional monitoring is just $10/month. No long-term contracts or cancellation fees
- Manage Ring Alarm and other Ring products—including Ring Doorbell—with the Ring app.
- Customize Ring Alarm for your needs. Add components at any time for whole home protection.
