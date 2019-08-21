Bundle an 8-piece Ring Alarm Security System and Echo Dot at $189 ($269 value)

Amazon offers the Ring Alarm 8-piece Home Security System bundled with a third generation Echo Dot for $189 shipped. While you’d normally pay $239 for the system alone, today’s price drop adds in an extra $30 value for the Alexa speaker. That’s saves you a total $80 and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. Ring Alarm includes a base station, three contact sensors, two motion detectors, a keypad, and range extender. All eight of the included pieces make it a great option for protecting your home. It integrates with the company’s video doorbells and other accessories, as well as Alexa for voice control. Over 2,465 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Use your savings from today’s sale to expand the Ring Alarm’s functionality with an additional motion sensor for $30 or two contact sensors for $40.

We also recently took a look at Ring’s Z-Wave capabilities, noting it to be the best security-focused option out there among entires from Aeotec and more.

Ring Alarm 8-piece bundle features:

Works with Alexa to arm, disarm, and check the status of your Ring Alarm security system with your voice.

Optional 24/7 professional monitoring is just $10/month. No long-term contracts or cancellation fees

Manage Ring Alarm and other Ring products—including Ring Doorbell—with the Ring app.

Customize Ring Alarm for your needs. Add components at any time for whole home protection.

