Bundle an 8-piece Ring Alarm Security System and Echo Dot at $189 ($269 value)

- Aug. 21st 2019 10:05 am ET

Get this deal
$269 value $189
0

Amazon offers the Ring Alarm 8-piece Home Security System bundled with a third generation Echo Dot for $189 shipped. While you’d normally pay $239 for the system alone, today’s price drop adds in an extra $30 value for the Alexa speakerThat’s saves you a total $80 and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. Ring Alarm includes a base station, three contact sensors, two motion detectors, a keypad, and range extender. All eight of the included pieces make it a great option for protecting your home. It integrates with the company’s video doorbells and other accessories, as well as Alexa for voice control. Over 2,465 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Use your savings from today’s sale to expand the Ring Alarm’s functionality with an additional motion sensor for $30 or two contact sensors for $40.

We also recently took a look at Ring’s Z-Wave capabilities, noting it to be the best security-focused option out there among entires from Aeotec and more.

Ring Alarm 8-piece bundle features:

  • Works with Alexa to arm, disarm, and check the status of your Ring Alarm security system with your voice.
  • Optional 24/7 professional monitoring is just $10/month. No long-term contracts or cancellation fees
  • Manage Ring Alarm and other Ring products—including Ring Doorbell—with the Ring app.
  • Customize Ring Alarm for your needs. Add components at any time for whole home protection.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$269 value $189

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Ring

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go