We now have more details on the official new eFootball PES 2020 Mobile game coming to iOS and Android. Tied directly to this year’s entry in the long-running PES soccer franchise, Konami is dishing out information on the game at Gamescom 2019. Along with a series of new updates and features to the core experience, Konami appears to be completely overhauling the handheld side of things in preparation for a big release this fall. Head below for all the details.

One thing you might have noticed is the new naming structure: eFootball PES 2020 Mobile. In the spirit of esports and its engaging community of dedicated players, the company has decided to drop the familiar nomenclature in favor of the new eFootball PES 2020 handle. That appears to be the case for the new mobile game as well as the console/PC release.

eFootball PES 2020 Mobile Inbound:

The iOS and Android version eFootball PES 2020 Mobile title will indeed bring most of the already announced features from the main experience to the small screen. While details are quite thin overall here, we do know there will be much improved visuals over previous PES mobile games and it appears to be directly tied to the cross-platform Matchday mode. This new mode will allow players to team up for specially-timed matches online “to earn amazing rewards”. Konami says you’ll be aligning yourself with one of two sides to work together with both newcomers and seasoned vets to “gradually build an advantage for your side ahead of a grand final showdown”.

PES 2020 Mobile Features:

PES Mobile will also be receiving the new Finesse Dribble mechanic as well. Designed in collaboration with renowned midfielder Andrés Iniesta, this is one more way Konami is attempting to distinguish itself from EA’s titanic FIFA series. The idea is to allow players to tap in their personal “creativity to nimbly outmanoeuvre the opposition” with complex footwork and more.

eFootball PES 2020 Mobile is expected to arrive in October, two months ahead of the new Matchday online mode. The console/PC version releases on September 10th, 2019 and pre-orders are now live.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While Konami may have lost the rights to the UEFA Champions League to EA last year, it looks as though it is ready to put all that in the past. The PES series has always managed to carry a strong following of hardcore soccer fans, despite largely playing second fiddle to the FIFA games. Clearly Konami is leaning on its strengths here by increasing esport engagement while paying close attention to realism. The series still has something to prove, and that’s probably a good thing. The upcoming eFootball PES 2020 Mobile game is likely a step in the right direction too.

