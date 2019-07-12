After a somewhat quiet unveil during E3 2019, we now have the TurboGrafx-16 Mini release date. Konami has also now divulged more details about the built-in, international game lineup and more. Head below for all the details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

After acquiring the rights to the TurboGrafx name, Konami is looking to enter the mini console space with its own tiny machine. While we already had a good idea of what to expect from the console – a series of built-in games and up to five-player simultaneous co-op – the TurboGrafx-16 Mini release date was no where to be found during the initial announcement. There were also questions surrounding the complete game lineup and whether or not it would vary by region. All of those questions and more have now been answered.

TurboGrafx-16 Mini Game Lineup:

First up is the games. Despite previous reports, it looks as though the games will be nearly identical across the US, Japanese and European version of the mini console. There will be a total of 24 American titles with an additional 26 Japanese games. While it seems as though that would leave the final count at around 50, that’s not quite the case here. Both the Japanese and American version of some titles will be waiting for you on the TurboGrafx-16 Mini release date.

Having said that, this is easily one of the most diverse lineups on a mini console we have seen yet. From the rare Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire to better known games like Dracula X and Gradius, there’s a lot to like here. On top of a series of Japanese SuperGrafx system titles, there will also be some CD-ROM games available across all three versions of the upcoming TurboGrafx-16 Mini. You’ll find a complete list of games down below.

TurboGrafx-16 Mini Release Date:

Alongside the March 19th, 2020 TurboGrafx-16 Mini release date, Konami also announced Amazon exclusivity. Pre-orders will kick off on Monday July 15th – the same day as Amazon’s massive Prime Day sales event. No direct US price has been set just yet, but reports suggest the Japanese version will come in at 10,500 yen, which is roughly $100 stateside.

9to5Toy’s Take:

The TurboGrafx-16 certainly isn’t on the same level as Nintendo’s blockbuster minis or even the upcoming Sega Genesis Mini. But Konami is clearly looking to add some serious value for gamers with a series of rare Japanese titles and the multiplayer option. For some, untranslated Japanese games from the 90’s aren’t exactly all that exciting, I have a feeling it will be the main selling point for those that do decide to drop the cash down either before or on the TurboGrafx-16 release date. If the $100 price tag does ring true, that puts it right in line with Sega’s tiny machine. The Genesis Mini will sell for $80 when it releases in September and contains 42 games.

Built-in US games:

Air Zonk

Alien Crush

Blazing Lazers

Bomberman ‘93

Bonk’s Revenge

Cadash

Chew-Man-Fu

Dungeon Explorer

J.J. & Jeff

Lords Of Thunder

Military Madness (Nectaris)

Moto Roader

Neutopia

Neutopia II

New Adventure Island

Ninja Spirit

Parasol Stars

Power Golf

Psychosis

R-Type

Soldier Blade

Space Harrier

Victory Run

Ys Book I&II

TurboGrafx-16 Mini Japanese games:

Akumajō Dracula X Chi No Rondo (Castlevania: Rondo Of Blood)

Aldynes (SuperGrafx game)

Appare! Gateball

Bomberman ‘94

Bomberman Panic Bomber

Chō Aniki

Daimakaimura (Ghouls ‘N’ Ghosts – SuperGrafx game)

Dungeon Explorer

Fantasy Zone

Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire

Gradius (Nemesis)

Gradius II – Gofer No Yabō (Nemesis II)

Jaseiken Necromancer

Nectaris (Military Madness)

Neutopia

Neutopia II

Ninja Ryūkenden (Ninja Gaiden)

PC-Genjin (Bonk)

Salamander

Snatcher

Star Parodier (Fantasy Star Soldier)

Super Darius

Super Momotarō Dentetsu II

The Kung Fu (China Warrior)

Super Star Soldier

Ys I&II

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!