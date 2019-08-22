NeatherRealm has released details on new Mortal Kombat 11 characters. We now have official confirmation of the complete roster from the game’s add-on Kombat Pack by way of today’s Official Roster Reveal Trailer. While some of these character’s were already rumored to be making an appearance, we are now getting release dates as well as our first really good look at the character models. Head below for all the details.

The game initially released back in April of this year to solid review scores. The base game includes quite a notable roster of MK staples from Scorpion and Sub-Zero to Baraka, Jax Biggs and Liu Kang. However, those who purchased the Premium Edition or the add-on Kombat Pack expansion are also receiving a collection of special fighters. Those include the already released Shang Tsung and Nightwolf, as well as the rest of the fighters revealed in the new trailer. The Kombat Pack also includes additional skins for the add-on characters as well 19 more costumes for the base game fighters.

The N ew Mortal Kombat 11 Characters:

On top of the nefarious Shang Tsung and the magical axe-wielding Nightwolf, the new Mortal Kombat 11 characters include some well known anti-heroes. Along with Arnold Schwarzenegger himself as the Terminator T-800, we are also getting queen Sindel, the Todd McFarlane hero Spawn and the Joker.

Terminator T-800 – October 8th

Sindel – November 26th

Joker – January 28th

Spawn – March 17th

Many of these character’s names were datamined over the course of the last few months and McFarlane dropped details on Spawn’s cameo late last year along with Keith David’s involvement voicing the character.

9to5Toys’ Take:

However, the new trailer gives our first good look at the new Mortal Kombat 11 characters which, for the most part, look quite impressive. I mean that’s literally Arnold Schwarzenegger and the Spawn model looks fantastic as far as I am concerned. Joker on the other hand, I’m not so sure about. He looks fine, I just can’t tell which era or version they were really going for.

And there’s no word on where Ash from Evil Dead is, despite being teased previously. Both The Terminator and Ash appeared to have been hinted at during the tail end of the Shang Tsung reveal trailer back in May. So perhaps that could be something we see down the line. Last time around, NeatherRealm also decided The Predator and Jason Voorhees should get thrown in to the mix too, so anything could happen really. Nonetheless, you can expect to be filling the shoes of T-800 this fall.

