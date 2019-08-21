Today’s Best Game Deals: Bastion $4, Dragon Quest XI $30, more

In today’s best game deals, as part of the ongoing (and absolutely massive) August PlayStation Summer Sale, you can now grab Bastion for just $3.74 via PSN. Regularly $15, this is a perfect opportunity to give this amazing indie action role-playing game a try. But there are literally hundreds of deals available inside the summer sale right now and you can get all the details right here, along with more standouts down below. You’ll also find deep price drops on titles like Guacamelee! 2, Captain Toad Treasure Tracker, Mortal Kombat 11, Days Gone, Dragon Quest XI, Super Mario Odyssey, Animal Crossing: New Leaf, Rise of the Tomb Raider and many more down below.

