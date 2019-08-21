Today’s Best Game Deals: Bastion $4, Dragon Quest XI $30, more

In today’s best game deals, as part of the ongoing (and absolutely massive) August PlayStation Summer Sale, you can now grab Bastion for just $3.74 via PSN. Regularly $15, this is a perfect opportunity to give this amazing indie action role-playing game a try. But there are literally hundreds of deals available inside the summer sale right now and you can get all the details right here, along with more standouts down below. You’ll also find deep price drops on titles like Guacamelee! 2, Captain Toad Treasure Tracker, Mortal Kombat 11, Days Gone, Dragon Quest XI, Super Mario Odyssey, Animal Crossing: New Leaf, Rise of the Tomb Raider and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
- Dragon Quest XI $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Matched at Best Buy
- Guacamelee! 2 $8 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Rise of the Tomb Raider $9 (Reg. $20+) | PSN
- Dragon’s Crown Pro $15 (Reg. $30) | PSN
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf 3DS $16 (Reg. $20) | Woot
- Super Mario Odyssey $42 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- Mortal Kombat 11 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Nier: Automata GOTY $25 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Team Sonic Racing $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $20 (Reg. $30+) | GameStop
- Limited Steelbook Edition
- Another World Switch $5 (Reg. $10) | eShop
- Darksiders III $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Prey $8 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Days Gone on PS4 for $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield Pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
