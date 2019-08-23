ComiXology is making it easy for Marvel fans to kick back and relax this weekend by offering a selection of digital graphic novels in its Fear Itself sale. Deals start at under $1 here, but one standout is on the sale’s namesake Fear Itself at $5.99. Down from $15, locking in today’s offer will save you 60%. It’s also the best price we’ve seen on a digital copy of this comic. This 250-page graphic novel delves into what happens when Odin and the Asgardians leave the Earth to fend for itself against an unstoppable tide of terror. Head below for additional top picks from ComiXology’s Fear Itself sale and even more.

More must-haves in ComiXology’s Fear Itself sale:

ComiXology is also taking up to 66% off a batch of Jim Henson-inspired comics. There’s a wide selection here to choose from, but The Power of the Dark Crystal Vol. 1 for $5.99 is our top pick. Down from $13, you’ll pocket 54% in today’s sale. Shop the other discounts right here.

Don’t forget that for some additional Marvel action, you can still save up to 88% off modern classics and more from under $1.

Another great way to get your fill of comics is with ComiXology Unlimited. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Fear Itself synopsis:

Collects Marvel Fear Itself: Book of the Skull & Fear Itself 1-7. As Odin and the Asgardians leave the Earth to fend for itself, the Avengers and the world’s remaining heroes battle the unstoppable tide of terror! And then – the Serpent’s Hammers fall! Who shall rise up and join the Serpent as the Worthy, living avatars of his evil? And how can the Avengers respond…to fear itself?

