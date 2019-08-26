Score all the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighters for $20 (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Pass for $19.99 with free digital delivery. Matched at Walmart and Target. Regularly $25, this is a 20% discount and the lowest price we can find. In fact, only once before have we seen it down this low at Amazon. The Fight Pass brings access to the DLC for the game including all of the add-on characters (Challenger Pack 1 – 5) and the Mii Fighter Costume (Rex). More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Or just take on the competition by mastering the fighters you have with the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Official Guide. It goes for under $10 Prime shipped and details all of the game’s move sets across its 272 pages.

One thing you’ll want to make sure you have for online Smash battles is a Switch Online membership. Fortunately, the family subscription is just $28 today. A PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller might be a good idea too.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass: Each challenger pack will also be released individually, and each will contain the following:One New FighterOne New StageSeveral New Music Tracks…Additional information to follow at a later date…Fighters Pass Bonus Mii Fighter Costume (Rex).

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!