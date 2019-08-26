Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership (8 users) now just $28 (Reg. $35)

Target is now offering 12-Month Nintendo Switch Online Family Memberships for $27.99 with free email delivery. Target REDcard holders will receive an additional 5% off. Regularly $35 at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is matching our previous mention on the Family membership and is the lowest price we can find. While Amazon is still giving out a free year of Switch Online via Twitch Prime, that is a single membership for one Nintendo account. Today’s deal will provide access to Switch Online for up to 8 accounts. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Nintendo Switch Online includes online play in compatible titles like Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It also comes with cloud save data, access to the companion smartphone app and growing selection of NES titles. In fact, you’ll find the latest additions right here.

And here is the most recent eShop sale with loads of big-time deals on Mega Man, Resident Evil and much more from $3.

Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership:

Online Play – Battle it out or cooperate with players online in compatible games like Splatoon 2, ARMS, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online – Enjoy a selection of classic NES games with newly added online play. You can compete (or cooperate) online with friends, share your screen, or virtually pass the controller, depending on the game. With the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app, you can also voice chat during your play sessions.

Save Data Cloud – Back up your game save data to the cloud. This makes it easy to retrieve your game data if you lose your system or start using a new one.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!