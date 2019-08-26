Fossil’s Labor Day Deals are live and offering touchscreen and hybrid smartwaches from just $93. Prices are as marked. Best of all, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Hybrid Smartwatch in Nate Leather is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $155, however during the sale you can find it from $116 at Amazon or slightly more at Fossil depending on the color. This watch includes a built-in fitness tracker, you can receive social media and text notifications as well as track your sleep. Better yet, it works with Android or iPhone devices. This style can easily be dressed up or down and great for everyday activities. Find the rest of our top picks from the Fossil Labor Day Sale below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Gen 4 Smartwatch in Venture is a standout because it comes with three versatile strap options. This watch gift set is priced at $179 and originally went for $325. Its touchscreen face is very convenient noting fitness, heart rate, your gps, social media notifications and much more. I also love that the face has diamonds surrounding it that adds a luxurious touch.

However, we did find the Fossil Gen 4 Explorist Leather Smartwatch for men at just $125, which usually runs for $180. This watch is swimproof, which is great for activities. It also includes a 24-hour battery life that has you covered all day.

Our top picks for women include:

