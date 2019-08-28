Anker Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator is a 9to5 favorite, now $240 (Reg. $300)

- Aug. 28th 2019 9:11 am ET

0

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator at $239.99 shipped when promo code LABOR172 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the regular $350 price tag and obviously a new all-time low. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s a powerhouse for camping, charging drones, and other activities. Ships with a 57600mAh internal battery and designated USB-C and A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity. Early reviews are positive.

Ditch the battery-powered design and leverage the sun to juice up your gear. This 24W option from RAVPower offers three USB ports and enough panels to grab around 25% of the sun’s energy at $70. Charge your devices at up to 2.4A per port or 4.8A across the entire lot. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Don’t miss Anker’s Labor Day sale, which includes even more deals from $20 across a wide range of categories.

Anker Powerhouse 200 features:

  • Universal Compatibility: Pump out the power for mobile devices, emergency equipment, computers, and small appliances.
  • Hours of Power: Charge a MacBook Pro over 5 times, a phone over 12, or even run small appliances like mini-fridges for over 4 hours.
  • Recharge Your Way: Replenish PowerHouse’s capacity via a USB-C Power Delivery car or wall charger, or an AC power adapter. Compatible with 5-22V DC output solar chargers (not included).
  • What You Get: PowerHouse 200, AC adapter, power cable, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

