Let your little tyke ride the Radio Flyer Tiny Trike this fall for $39 shipped

Walmart is offering the Radio Flyer Classic Tiny Trike for $39 shipped. This is down from its $60 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. As the weather starts to cool off, this Tiny Trike is perfect for getting your little tyke outdoors this fall. You’ll enjoy Radio Flyer’s normal high-quality build here as the Tiny Trike is constructed of real wood. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Not in the market for a tricycle? Check out the Radio Flyer Scoot 2 Scooter Ride On for $34 shipped. This is great for those kids who’d rather ride a scooter to a tricycle, allowing them to choose whether to sit or stand.

Radio Flyer Classic Tiny Trike features:

Crafted with real wood for durability.

Working steering and molded wheels for a smooth ride.

Wide front wheel base for safety and stability.

Padded seat and handgrips for comfort.

Red streamers and a ringing bell for added fun.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!