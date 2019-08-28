Let your little tyke ride the Radio Flyer Tiny Trike this fall for $39 shipped

- Aug. 28th 2019 4:47 pm ET

Walmart is offering the Radio Flyer Classic Tiny Trike for $39 shipped. This is down from its $60 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. As the weather starts to cool off, this Tiny Trike is perfect for getting your little tyke outdoors this fall. You’ll enjoy Radio Flyer’s normal high-quality build here as the Tiny Trike is constructed of real wood. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Not in the market for a tricycle? Check out the Radio Flyer Scoot 2 Scooter Ride On for $34 shipped. This is great for those kids who’d rather ride a scooter to a tricycle, allowing them to choose whether to sit or stand.

Radio Flyer Classic Tiny Trike features:

  • Crafted with real wood for durability.
  • Working steering and molded wheels for a smooth ride.
  • Wide front wheel base for safety and stability.
  • Padded seat and handgrips for comfort.
  • Red streamers and a ringing bell for added fun.

