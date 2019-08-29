Best Buy, as part of its Labor Day promotion, is offering quite a few 4K TVs on sale. One of our favorites is VIZIO’s P-Series 65-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart UHDTV for $999.99 shipped. This is down $400 from its going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. VIZIO’s P-Series 4K UHDTVs pack Dolby Vision, AirPlay 2, and HomeKit capabilities, making for a fantastic all-in-one home theater experience. AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are really the stars here, allowing you to enjoy iTunes movies without an Apple TV, as well as turn your home theater on or off with Siri voice commands. This TV comes with it all, including five HDMI ports all capable of Dolby Vision HDR, USB, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for some more of our favorite deals.

Nomad Base Station

Other Labor Day TVs on sale:

Looking for other sales to upgrade your home theater this Labor Day? We’ve got Denon’s 5.2-Channel 4K Dolby Vision AirPlay 2 A/V Receiver at its all-time low of $249. This is a great way to upgrade your audio game and get AirPlay 2 in the mix if your TV isn’t capable yet. Also, be sure to check out the Logitech Harmony Elite Universal Remote and Hub for $153, which is nearly $200 off its original rate.

VIZIO 65-inch 4K TV features:

Enjoy immersive visual content with this 65-inch VIZIO P-Series UHD smart TV. The Wi-Fi connectivity supports seamless media streaming, while the five HDMI inputs and USB and Ethernet ports connect to external sources. Compatibility with Apple AirPlay and HomeKit lets you share images and video from all your enabled devices with a touch. This VIZIO P-Series UHD smart TV provides 4K picture quality for true-to-life viewing experience, and two 10W speakers deliver audio.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!