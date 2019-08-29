Logitech’s Harmony Elite Universal Remote + hub for $153 (Refurb, Orig. $350)

Today only, Woot is offering the Logitech Harmony Elite Touch Screen Universal Remote and Hub (915-000256) for $152.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly up to $350 in new condition, this set is currently on sale at Best Buy for $250 while it sits at around $247 on Amazon. Today’s deal is within $3 of our previous refurbished mention and is the lowest we can find right now. An ideal way to centralize your home theater setup and more, the Harmony Elite Touch can control up to 15 different devices at once. It can also integrate with your Alexa and Google Assistant gear as well. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

You could alternatively opt for something like Logitech’s Harmony Companion controller at $105 shipped. Although this model can only control up to 8 devices, it will also work with Alexa devices. But either way, be sure to check out our recommendations for best universal remotes from $10.

Complete your new setup with the Amazon Labor Day Home Theater sale from $120 and then grab yourself some RGB bias lighting for under $10. We also have Denon’s 5.2-Ch. AirPlay 2 A/V Receiver at its all-time low.

Logitech Harmony Elite Universal Remote:

Designed for use with a variety home automation and entertainment devices, this Logitech Harmony Elite 915-000256 remote allows easy control through closed cabinets or walls for flexible use. The remote works with Alexa, and the Harmony mobile app supports simple on-to-go operation.

