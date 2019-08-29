Pressure/Multi-Cooker deals up to 50% off for Labor Day, deals from $40

As part of its Labor Day Sale, Best Buy is now offering some solid deals on small kitchen appliances. You can now grab the Insignia 8-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker via its official eBay store for $39.99 shipped. Matched direct. Within $5 of the lowest we have ever tracked, this is a whole lot of cooker for $40 regardless. Regularly up to over $100, today’s deal is more than 50% off, one of the lowest totals we have tracked and the current best available. While it might not have all the bells and whistles of the popular Instant Pot cookers, it does have 12 preset cooking modes, a massive 8-quart capacity and a locking lid for safety. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Best Buy customers. More deals and details below.

At $40, it isn’t easy to find a comparable appliance for less. However, you could forgo the pressure cooking entirely and opt for a slow cooker. This Crock-Pot Cook & Carry 6-Quart model goes for just $30 shipped and carries 4+ star rating from thousands. You can prep a meal and leave it to cook in there all day just the same, just don’t expect to get the fancy preset cooking modes.

More Labor Day Cooker Deals:

Insignia 8-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker:

Prepare healthy meals for the whole family with this Insignia 8-quart multifunction pressure cooker. Twelve one-touch preset programs simplify operation, and the heat-resistant handles let you safely move the entire unit once the food is ready. This Insignia multifunction stainless steel pressure cooker has a delay timer to plan meals around your schedule.

