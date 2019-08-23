Cook a whole chicken in the Deco Chef Air Fryer Oven for $95 (Reg. $150+)

BuyDig is now offering the Deco Chef XL Air Fryer Convection Oven for $94.99 shipped. Simply use code DECO at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly going for $150+ over at Amazon and Walmart, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the over-sized cooker. Boasting a 12.7-quart capacity, this multi-function cooker is both an air fryer and a convection oven with dehydration features as well. It also includes a built-in timer, adjustable temperature settings and stainless steel internals, plus cage tongs, mesh tray, wire rack and rotisserie fork accessories. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Most popular all-in-one small kitchen appliances that feature both convention cooking/roasting with an air fryer will cost you at least $100, if not more. However, you could opt for a more traditional countertop toaster oven form factor with the Black+Decker 8-Slice Air Fryer Toaster at $78. While you’ll be hard-pressed getting an entire chicken inside of this thing, it can handle your low-fat air frying tasks and the morning toast just as well. This Hamilton Beach Toastation is both a countertop oven and a traditional toaster at the same time for $45 shipped, but certainly won’t want to try air frying anything in it.

Deco Chef XL Air Fryer Convection Oven:

At Deco Chef – We Do Delicious and with our 12.7 QT Multi-Function Oven Air fryer you can too! Don’t settle for microwaving your food and don’t wait for your oven to preheat in addition to cooking time – make wonderful, healthy meals all with the turn of a dial. Using the power of circulating super-heated air, this fryer oven cooks your food evenly from all angles without the need of oil.

