Target’s Drive Up service expansion complete, now available in all 50 states

Target customers across the nation have been participating in the company’s Drive Up delivery service. It allows shoppers to browse the Target website or app, visit a participating Target store, and have the order brought right to their car. No membership fee is required. Well, the company just finished its expansion, and is the “first retailer to offer a service like Drive Up in every state.” Keep reading to learn more about this service and how it could benefit you.

Drive Up requires no membership to bring your groceries (and more) to the car

There are grocery delivery services like Shipt or Instacart that allow you to have your purchases brought right to your door. Normally these services require a yearly subscription fee (or a per-delivery fee). Drive Up, however, is completely different. Target shoppers simply just browse the app or website, choosing what they need to buy. After making their final selection, you just choose Drive Up delivery, navigate to your nearest Target store, and get into a Drive Up line. Once there, you tap a button on your device to let the target associates know you’re there and they’ll bring the order right to you.

“We’ve heard the message loud and clear from our guests: They absolutely love the ease and convenience of Drive Up, whether they’re shopping for household essentials, road trip snacks or baby gear,” says Dawn Block, senior vice president, digital. “So our team has worked hard to rapidly expand the service since its introduction less than two years ago to all 50 states. And the work’s not done. The team’s continuing to find ways to make the service even better.”

Target’s Drive Up service is available in every state

Originally starting in only a few select locations, Target’s Drive Up service is now available in every state in the US. Most recently, Target finished the rollout to stores in Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, North and South Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming. This means that Target finished the rollout of Drive Up to nearly 1,750 stores in less than two years.

Drive Up is perfect for busy families

If you’ve never tried this curbside delivery service, there’s no better time than the present. You can use the Target Red Card (either credit or debit) and save 5% (or more) on purchases that you pick up using Drive Up. Thousands of items are available through the service, and this means you won’t have to wander the aisles with your kids, hoping nobody decides to pull things off the shelves.

