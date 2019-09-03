LEGO Star Wars Battles is a new mobile game coming to iOS and Android. Warner Bros. describes it as a “brand-new action strategy” experience designed from the ground up for iPhone and Android devices. Featuring a massive selection of Star Wars characters from the entire saga (and beyond), the game features strategic, real-time battles, multiplayer and much more. Head below for all the details.

The house of LEGO has been busy as of late. New medieval harbors, dojos and more grace August’s LEGO Ideas bundle. But you’ll definitely want to feast your eyes on the new iOS-enabled Disney Train and Station with five new minifigures. However, today we are diving back into its brick-built sci-fi universe with the new LEGO Star Wars Battles.

LEGO Star Wars Battles:

It is essentially a deck builder that meets strategy game hybrid. Players must create a deck of characters, vehicles and more using either dark or light side cards. It looks as though the idea will be to create LEGO towers in combination with your deck cards in order to gain control over a certain map or specific location (more on this below).

As we mentioned above, the characters and vehicles in question are pulled straight from the Star Wars universe and timeline. That includes familiar faces from all nine films as well as The Clone Wars and Rogue One. If it is indeed as wide-ranging as today’s press release makes it seem, Star Wars and card game fans are in for a real treat here. By the sounds of it, LEGO Star Wars Battles will include minor characters (Porgs and Stormtroopers) right up to iconic mainstays (Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Boba Fett) vehicles and more.

Image from LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Much like the cards themselves, the game will also feature a slew of memorable and iconic Star Wars locales. As you level-up and progress through the experience, more maps or locations will become available to you. That includes places like Hoth, Geonosis, and Scariff, just to name a few.

Release Date:

Outside of that, details (and visuals) are still very hard to come by on this one. Warner Bros. says LEGO Star Wars Battles is set for release sometime in 2020 on iOS and Android. It will be a free-to-play experience with in-app purchases.

9to5Toys’ Take:

It’s kind of hard to say no to a new LEGO Star Wars experience. Even if it’s a mobile game with giant in-app purchase red flags all over it. Let’s just keep in mind, this is a LEGO game so chances are the real-money add-ons are going to be optional at worst. However, only time will tell on this one. We can hope the IAPs stay our of the way because it sounds like it has a ton of potential as a great pick-up-and-play mobile game set in the blocky Star Wars universe.

