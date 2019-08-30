With the fall catalog of releases just around the corner, this month has been a bit slower in the LEGO world. Following Disney’s latest collaboration as well as the unveil of new advent calendars, we’ll now be turning our attention to the fan-made side of things. For August, we’ll be checking out a few of the best kits from vying for attention over on LEGO Ideas. This month is headlined by three different creations to expand your medieval or modern brick-built city and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at our favorites models.

Community Pool

Most of the builds that we’ve seen hit the Creator Expert City lineup have entered in the form of a multistory building. The theme is packed with apartments, restaurants and even places for minifigs to get their cars repaired. Absent though are the kind of recreational kits meant to pair with your city. We’ve previously taken a look at a retro-themed bowling alley, but today builder jk3304’s Community Pool caught out eye.

Comprised of more than 1,500 bricks, this fan-made creation gives your minifigs a place to cool off. Alongside a brick-built pool, there’s a snack bar, lifeguard chair, basketball hoop and much more.

Still on the more recent side of campaigns, this one has amassed 700 supporters thus far. But with over 400 days remaining the community pool still has plenty of time to cannonball onto store shelves.

Carpentry, Smithy & Dojo

The Ninjago lineup is renowned for its city builds which pair transitional Asian influences with futuristic stylings. And while LEGO enthusiast kirteem’s Ideas model doesn’t technically stem from Ninjago, it’s ability to capture the theme’s style earns it a top place in August’s best creation.

At nearly 2,000 pieces, this one sits on a 32 by 32-stud base plate. That makes it fit perfectly into the existing lineup of Ninjago City builds. Here, the builder has drawn from that same style to assemble a three-in-one shop. On the front of the building you’ll find a carpentry workshop. It comes complete with a crafting station, tools and much more. Heading around back, there’s a dojo, smithy and balcony. Here your eye will likely catch the brick-built bonsai trees or unique window designs.

Given that LEGO rarely selects ideas from pre-existing themes, it’s a stretch to say we’ll see this as an Ideas set down the line. Though, LEGO has picked builds that weren’t approved for the program as sets in other themes before. So if the Carpentry, Smithy & Dojo does make it to 10,000 supporters, we could still see it expand the Ninjago line.

There’s a long ways to go in terms of support though. Right now, only 344 fans have jumped on board. But with over 300 days remaining, there’s plenty of time to hit the next threshold.

Medieval Harbor

Taking a step back in time, builder Namirob’s Medieval Harbor offers a unique and detailed look into a bayside town of the past. Stacking up to nearly 3,000 pieces in it’s current form, this one manages to pack in some top-notch brick work.

Each of the two main houses feature some intricate roofing techniques, which pair nicely with detailed facades. A dock gives the seven included minifigures places to hang out. There’s even an included sailing ship.

Medieval builds are something that aren’t really covered by any of the current LEGO themes. So if the company did want to introduce a build from the Middle Ages without committing to a new lineup, this fan-made creation would be a great option. As of August, this Ideas set has already collected the support of over 1,600 LEGO fans. Plus with more than 510 days remaining, there’s a good chance it’ll approach 10,000 supporters before too long.

